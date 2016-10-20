Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: USN-3104-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 20. Oktober 2016, 07:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195

Originalnachricht

 

--===============0923185925942052141==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB"
Content-Disposition: inline


--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3104-1
October 20, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of
the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only
memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative
privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-generic   3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-generic-pae  3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-highbank  3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-omap      3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-113.155
  linux-image-3.2.0-113-virtual   3.2.0-113.155

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3104-1
  CVE-2016-5195

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-113.155


--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=6hiG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB--


--===============0923185925942052141==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============0923185925942052141==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
OpenBSD bie­tet GitHub als Al­ter­na­tiv­zu­gang an

0
Java 9 er­neut ver­scho­ben

2
Ca­no­ni­cals Li­ve­patch-Ser­vice auch für Ubun­tu-An­wen­der

0
Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad ver­öf­fent­licht

16
KDEs Pläne für Plas­ma für die nächs­ten zwei Jahre

0
Pydio 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

7
Por­tie­rung von VMS auf x86 nicht vor 2018

0
JS Foun­da­ti­on kommt zur Linux Foun­da­ti­on

11
Ubun­tu-Touch-In­stal­la­ti­on ver­ein­facht

11
Neues Such­werk­zeug FSe­arch vor­ge­stellt
 
Werbung