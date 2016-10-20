Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



--===============0923185925942052141==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB"

Content-Disposition: inline





--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3104-1

October 20, 2016



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of

the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only

memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative

privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-113-generic 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-generic-pae 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-highbank 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-omap 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-113.155

linux-image-3.2.0-113-virtual 3.2.0-113.155



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3104-1

CVE-2016-5195



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-113.155





--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIbBAEBCgAGBQJYCC3CAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0ol4P+L7zI4NYAcHRWNR44buZJCgz

aPsFqvenKGkYcI8dEFX+QARDZg0pmh8s1oCM9tS+ThZY3DgLBXt2uQEhutivAgJz

SQ3/60EgSAoDjTHKKhHdx3tmkEdvNTpm2tXLD21lUFQEUVbbVV/NoGCJtOdBKTZ1

na2XRdFHDkJUZbRFUny1BFFznf96ysaTb9QK4oFpSwI0RI0RRe8ew8rnzAxXb/ee

q7RirIe2ZV74dlrJiduf20vCPR1oCWu5+l+R/pD+nc3sCtQ4pYEx+cinYVSuzQH4

BH/W4OaXPjasgjJaXd8+iQuOzY8gMQ6YLzheKtLtBQbBVxdIPj7S3BtgWod4hWUX

sBVUh702Qvast7bSWpV/pg/NBnjR6GJA56lsNBWCeDqybs/jqEjY1ZAheCYIS+mZ

SHef8odl0PmVVg0qNG2z2+O7pROy5gxBbBvaowRYw+LgvPmrszYoSULXYB1dGYLw

07dHeT8e93sdGYIpthk3RsA2KYNKfVtUlJwVxGQqaoflBDmuGvFzIn+hXfESw6O5

gbOdsGbEDfMhSe1mGBrqbygg+a37LyG30VUj9LCAq/zpN19spI7yVTOO+VQSf8jH

vsajxvqSiq/1XZ+a2/z82rwZJzwvycvJBN004+YcNxxEhzdJOHSdsCVL+Tksi8Lf

xRcX8ieH/EIh6WrwPvY=

=6hiG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--UHN/qo2QbUvPLonB--





--===============0923185925942052141==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============0923185925942052141==--

