
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3106-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 20. Oktober 2016, 07:22
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
|Update von:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

Originalnachricht

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3106-2
October 20, 2016
linux-lts-xenial vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty
Details:
USN-3106-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu
14.04 LTS.
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of
the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only
memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative
privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic-lpae 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-lowlatency 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-1
CVE-2016-5195
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1
