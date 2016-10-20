Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============6855857917346592082==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="+1TulI7fc0PCHNy3"

Content-Disposition: inline





--+1TulI7fc0PCHNy3

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3106-2

October 20, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3106-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of

the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only

memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative

privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic-lpae 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-lowlatency 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-1

CVE-2016-5195



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-45.66~14.04.1





--+1TulI7fc0PCHNy3

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYCDnrAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0w6UP/38u6I9fbhavRvg/3/EQoQT6

YmRWqfWKjY2Lrv3Y5z/9TVAKf/3sDe13zDGdEWju2+qFcNjLkCl9ndA6I/PpJgzP

uNHlz64jk/BYoRH9plOt+i8C3lodrSFR2mkPzpzOKl0/OmurMA9LwEmkzsvPhlwc

2Feqe7J568flvajrs/4eI0G+nzMafgWwIAVHNd2NDyLsbEYd6EMgXFF5i6+DR93Z

az02KGIGkQ3c3B/hmgpcjb08VF/2UzncNejvzgQ0g0wbkKzZMc42lf2N/mwbjwG4

O2JDjF8fU/OTBTF7dGxueXlXxvrCanesmXUO0OKmPCRJlFsnd9d7lr/bGFN0uFKG

23S4QV9fw60k7zyfHkYjapiA7+Fzax5Hq/YNf78gn/5jrhJQbLKHxxq/ZTBYescR

XYU84aA0sPmSpQ4efNwE+MqsBE0WYXAvUf23ea6WKi889D6Nr2EJr/IFahFWXSm9

Szp4tkt04gbxZZygZraBjmXu19UYv/BCRzyY9GQ+KB/dDo50Fcdq/IKM3vdpI1bv

o3g8cdCS3y2QzIipCEU1qSjkGzAO2eOzqnf69V0hjubYpiKlDuBT1m50wJysj5yh

COUXkIr+4hG4fhSZqq9uToDX8y9nHlafDLNyThHiG7t7you92MWMvA6pTrGlZAQP

OnTAZXVywljJb1pPV1eb

=vxu2

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--+1TulI7fc0PCHNy3--





--===============6855857917346592082==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6855857917346592082==--

