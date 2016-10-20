|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3106-4
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 20. Oktober 2016, 07:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
|Update von:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3106-4
October 20, 2016
linux-snapdragon vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of
the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only
memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative
privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1032-snapdragon 4.4.0-1032.36
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-4
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-1
CVE-2016-5195
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1032.36
|
|