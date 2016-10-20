Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2574-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Do, 20. Oktober 2016, 22:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7978
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2574-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001951 
Cross-References:   CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:

   - Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where
     ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient
 protection
     against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would
     process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak
     sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, bsc#1001951)

   - An incorrect reference count was found in .setdevice. This issue lead to
     a use-after-free scenario, which could have been exploited for
     denial-of-service or, possibly, arbitrary code execution attacks.
     (CVE-2016-7978, bsc#1001951)

   - Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser
     used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1207=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-devel-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-mini-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-mini-debuginfo-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-mini-debugsource-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-mini-devel-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-8.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-8.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951

