Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libgit2

Name : libgit2

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.23.4

Release : 2.fc23

URL : http://libgit2.github.com/

Summary : C implementation of the Git core methods as a library with a

solid API

Description :

libgit2 is a portable, pure C implementation of the Git core methods

provided as a re-entrant linkable library with a solid API, allowing

you to write native speed custom Git applications in any language

with bindings.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-8568, CVE-2016-8569

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1383212 - CVE-2016-8568 CVE-2016-8569 libgit2: Invalid memory

accesses parsing object files [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383212

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update libgit2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

