|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|USN-3108-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. Oktober 2016, 10:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2848
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3108-1
October 21, 2016
bind9 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain
packets with malformed options. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3108-1
CVE-2016-2848
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18
|
|