Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============9082878399785956617==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="FRoNeImSjsAgiXU6BPX9wAdw5cXHeCa7l"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--FRoNeImSjsAgiXU6BPX9wAdw5cXHeCa7l

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="mwstWRWSC1utI5ekBfIgpDDMLoTTGmafd"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <6ac1b955-11f8-6e7a-29a4-d377bace369b@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3108-1] Bind vulnerability



--mwstWRWSC1utI5ekBfIgpDDMLoTTGmafd

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3108-1

October 21, 2016



bind9 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain

packets with malformed options. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3108-1

CVE-2016-2848



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18







--mwstWRWSC1utI5ekBfIgpDDMLoTTGmafd--



--FRoNeImSjsAgiXU6BPX9wAdw5cXHeCa7l

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYCb6wAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6Tl48QAJzLw68jtTv5OzOlvP/F0UHn

ff8VfIU1Hh5pmZW/ZS+GRbykB95sW3i8dviNEKLtmAvn+oQut3grdFWE4ENgKyAY

e85lsexSXGi+QNhX+vakdHNlVM7893iyaw/UEXD3aKh8vjj9wQiQst3ClzfL/5gc

T0TQCLfxR5RmXTjxsCQW2R4Se9V+1ibNp32gceJWq1Zh9sg2czH3zCOHH0rot9M3

NKPnWjicHOuvB9uogjfmSKoaG9VzVmqppK79pOIynOAPu5rbjwJaof8hdt84x72k

NQbgJo4pCYSYPA7QaEqAtkvDko9a0VM/NFUtzWAKzMaKib/LyxUzNarg1l9UprWp

C1BJBkztZ3CgjVAX5ay+YYxpd7hmroPRDh3plKqDXxQ7QURJd/MQFxhGxbJKfSlk

/t27TL5hRtZNCkfHG0MZILIXDbsy06P+LttMwkmwJTUO9hBAwMluTHkdPvE/WQTK

Ay3f2bJ69xs0wk/xZV96tgF1rjgacIA90v+PWAj8xQQKFpHNGVUgeWeLG94T7tig

hs1pt6ILl+mRWwJvATq2Wlinxit91aRKOQsAbLm8tKydwmgozvcfu52G1WNI4Auh

AipXehAfiI/Rw9QzlIBpTtpQhiSVV2bdbEHN7J4nUVPOorl9RWHcLGuYNcETVtw8

So6xQs6QilxrKckjhh59

=HoOV

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--FRoNeImSjsAgiXU6BPX9wAdw5cXHeCa7l--





--===============9082878399785956617==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============9082878399785956617==--

