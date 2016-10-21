Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: USN-3108-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 21. Oktober 2016, 10:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2848

Originalnachricht

 
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
 <ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <6ac1b955-11f8-6e7a-29a4-d377bace369b@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3108-1] Bind vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3108-1
October 21, 2016

bind9 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.

Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server

Details:

Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain
packets with malformed options. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3108-1
  CVE-2016-2848

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.18



