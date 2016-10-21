Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2583-1

Rating: important

References: #1000287 #1000304 #1000907 #1001462 #1001486

#1004418 #1004462 #1005101 #799133 #881008

#909994 #911687 #922634 #963655 #972460 #978094

#979681 #987703 #991247 #991665 #993890 #993891

#996664 #999600 #999932

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-7039 CVE-2016-7425

CVE-2016-8658

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has 21 fixes

is now available.



Description:





The openSUSE Leap 42.1 kernel was updated to 4.1.34, fixing bugs and

security issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).

- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the

brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in

drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information

Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bnc#1004462).

- CVE-2016-7039: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers

to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly

have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for

large crafted packets, as demonstrated by packets that contain only VLAN

headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-8666 (bnc#1001486).

- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in

drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a

certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges

or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an

ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:

- 9p: use file_dentry() (bsc#1005101).

- af_unix: Do not set err in unix_stream_read_generic unless there was an

error (bsc#1005101).

- alsa: hda - Fix superfluous HDMI jack repoll (bsc#1005101).

- alsa: hda - Turn off loopback mixing as default (bsc#1001462).

- apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: do not check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement

(bsc#1000287).

- apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).

- arm: orion5x: Fix legacy get_irqnr_and_base (bsc#1005101).

- batman-adv: Fix memory leak on tt add with invalid vlan (bsc#1005101).

- batman-adv: replace WARN with rate limited output on non-existing VLAN

(bsc#1005101).

- blacklist.conf: add some commits (bsc#1005101)

- blacklist.conf: add unaplicable IB/uverbs commit (bsc#1005101)

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist unsupported architectures

- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- cgroup: add seq_file forward declaration for struct cftype (bsc#1005101).

- do "fold checks into iterate_and_advance()" right (bsc#972460).

- drm/i915: Wait up to 3ms for the pcu to ack the cdclk change request on

SKL (bsc#1005101).

- drm/rockchip: unset pgoff when mmap'ing gems (bsc#1005101).

- fold checks into iterate_and_advance() (bsc#972460).

- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681, bsc#1000907).

- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix regression which breaks DFS mounting (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()

(bsc#799133).

- hid: multitouch: force retrieving of Win8 signature blob (bsc#1005101).

- input: ALPS - add touchstick support for SS5 hardware (bsc#987703).

- input: ALPS - allow touchsticks to report pressure (bsc#987703).

- input: ALPS - handle 0-pressure 1F events (bsc#987703).

- input: ALPS - set DualPoint flag for 74 03 28 devices (bsc#987703).

- ipip: Properly mark ipip GRO packets as encapsulated (bsc#1001486).

- ipv6: suppress sparse warnings in IP6_ECN_set_ce() (bsc#1005101).

- kabi: hide name change of napi_gro_cb::udp_mark (bsc#1001486).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- kvm: x86: only channel 0 of the i8254 is linked to the HPET

(bsc#1005101).

- memcg: fix thresholds for 32b architectures (bsc#1005101).

- msi-x: fix an error path (luckily none so far).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netem: fix a use after free (bsc#1005101).

- net: fix warnings in 'make htmldocs' by moving macro definition

out of

field declaration (bsc#1005101).

- netfront: linearize SKBs requiring too many slots (bsc#991247).

- netlink: not trim skb for mmaped socket when dump (bsc#1005101).

- net_sched: fix pfifo_head_drop behavior vs backlog (bsc#1005101).

- net_sched: keep backlog updated with qlen (bsc#1005101).

- nfs: use file_dentry() (bsc#1005101).

- ovl: fix open in stacked overlay (bsc#1005101).

- pci: Prevent out of bounds access in numa_node override (bsc#1005101).

- perf/core: Do not leak event in the syscall error path (bsc#1005101).

- perf: Fix PERF_EVENT_IOC_PERIOD deadlock (bsc#1005101).

- Revive iov_iter_fault_in_multipages_readable() for 4.1.34.

- sch_drr: update backlog as well (bsc#1005101).

- sch_hfsc: always keep backlog updated (bsc#1005101).

- sch_prio: update backlog as well (bsc#1005101).

- sch_qfq: keep backlog updated with qlen (bsc#1005101).

- sch_red: update backlog as well (bsc#1005101).

- sch_sfb: keep backlog updated with qlen (bsc#1005101).

- sch_tbf: update backlog as well (bsc#1005101).

- tpm: fix: return rc when devm_add_action() fails (bsc#1005101).

- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation

(bsc#1001486).

- Update blacklisting documentation to contain path-blacklisting

- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- x86/LDT: Print the real LDT base address (bsc#1005101).

- x86/PCI: Mark Broadwell-EP Home Agent 1 as having non-compliant BARs

(bsc#1005101).

- xenbus: do not bail early from xenbus_dev_request_and_reply() (luckily

none so far).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().

- xen: Fix refcnt regression in xen netback introduced by changes made for

bug#881008 (bnc#978094)

- xen: Linux 4.1.28.





