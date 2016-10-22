Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2589-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 00:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7116
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5106
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4454
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5126
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4453
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5107
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2392
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6888
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7155
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5105
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6490
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6833
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2391
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5338
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7156
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6836
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5337

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2589-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000048 #967012 #967013 #982017 #982018 
                    #982019 #982222 #982223 #982285 #982959 #983961 
                    #983982 #991080 #991466 #994760 #994771 #994774 
                    #996441 #997858 #997859 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2391 CVE-2016-2392 CVE-2016-4453
                    CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106
                    CVE-2016-5107 CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238
                    CVE-2016-5337 CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403
                    CVE-2016-6490 CVE-2016-6833 CVE-2016-6836
                    CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7116 CVE-2016-7155
                    CVE-2016-7156
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 19 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   qemu was updated to fix 19 security issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-2392: The is_rndis function in the USB Net device emulator
     (hw/usb/dev-network.c) in QEMU did not properly validate USB
     configuration descriptor objects, which allowed local guest OS
     administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference
     and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a remote NDIS control
     message packet (bsc#967012)
   - CVE-2016-2391: The ohci_bus_start function in the USB OHCI emulation
     support (hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c) in QEMU allowed local guest OS
     administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference
     and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to multiple eof_timers
     (bsc#967013)
   - CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in
     hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus
     Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a
     denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a
     MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982018)
   - CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
     in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
     support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest
     administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID
     Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982017)
   - CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built
     with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982019)
   - CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl
     function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause
     a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
     code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982285)
   - CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in
     hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to
     obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service
     (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA
     command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982222)
   - CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c
     in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
     service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command
     (bsc#982223)
   - CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in
     hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a
     denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the
     QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer
     (bsc#983982)
   - CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
     in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host
     memory information via vectors related to reading device control
     information (bsc#983961)
   - CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
     reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982959)
   - CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests
     without waiting for completion (bsc#991080)
   - CVE-2016-6490: Infinite loop in the virtio framework. A privileged user
     inside the guest could have used this flaw to crash the Qemu instance on
     the host resulting in DoS (bsc#991466)
   - CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
     device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw
     to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994771)
   - CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
     support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to
     crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994774)
   - CVE-2016-7116: Host directory sharing via Plan 9 File System(9pfs) was
     vulnerable to a directory/path traversal issue. A privileged user inside
     guest could have used this flaw to access undue files on the host
     (bsc#996441)
   - CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information
     leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak
     host memory bytes to a guest (bsc#994760)
   - CVE-2016-7155: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a OOB access
     and/or infinite loop issue could have allowed a privileged user inside
     guest to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997858)
   - CVE-2016-7156: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a infinite loop
     issue could have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the
     Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997859)

   This non-security issue was fixed:
   - bsc#1000048: Fix migration failure where target host is a soon to be
     released SLES 12 SP2. Qemu's spice code gets an assertion.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1523=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1523=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      qemu-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-guest-agent-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-lang-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-tools-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      qemu-kvm-2.3.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le):

      qemu-ppc-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-21.1
      qemu-seabios-1.8.1-21.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-21.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      qemu-block-rbd-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-x86-2.3.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):

      qemu-s390-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-21.1
      qemu-seabios-1.8.1-21.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-21.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      qemu-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-kvm-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-tools-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-21.1
      qemu-x86-2.3.1-21.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2391.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2392.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4453.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4454.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5105.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5106.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5107.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5126.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5337.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6490.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6833.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6836.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6888.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7116.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7155.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7156.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000048
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967012
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967013
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982017
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982018
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982019
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982222
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982223
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982285
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982959
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983961
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983982
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991080
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991466
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994760
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994771
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994774
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/996441
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997858
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997859

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

11
Dan­zig be­kennt sich zu Open Sour­ce

6
Mad Max für Linux er­schie­nen

4
Si­cher­heits­lü­cke im Li­nu­x-Ker­nel er­mög­l­icht lo­ka­le Rech­teaus­wei­tung

0
Chem­nit­zer Li­nu­x-Ta­ge 2017 su­chen nach Bei­trä­g­en

1
Solus 1.2.1 mit den Desk­tops Bud­gie und MATE ver­öf­fent­licht

10
Open­suse Leap 42.2 RC1 er­schie­nen

1
Erste Ent­wick­ler­vor­schau auf An­dro­id 7.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
OpenBSD bie­tet GitHub als Al­ter­na­tiv­zu­gang an

1
Java 9 er­neut ver­scho­ben

16
Ca­no­ni­cals Li­ve­patch-Ser­vice auch für Ubun­tu-An­wen­der
 
Werbung