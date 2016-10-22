Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2592-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 00:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2592-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001419 #1002165 #1004418 #904970 #907150 
                    #920615 #920633 #930408 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5195
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has 7 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to fix two issues.

   This security bug was fixed:

   - CVE-2016-5195: Local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE. It is
     reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).

   This non-security bug was fixed:

   - sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task
     (bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1522=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1522=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1522=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2016-1522=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1522=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1522=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      kernel-obs-build-3.12.62-60.64.8.3
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-docs-3.12.62-60.64.8.5

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-default-1-2.2
      kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-xen-1-2.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
      kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001419
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002165
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004418
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/904970
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/907150
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/920615
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/920633
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/930408

