Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2592-1

Rating: important

References: #1001419 #1002165 #1004418 #904970 #907150

#920615 #920633 #930408

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5195

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has 7 fixes is

now available.



Description:





The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to fix two issues.



This security bug was fixed:



- CVE-2016-5195: Local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE. It is

reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).



This non-security bug was fixed:



- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task

(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1522=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1522=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1522=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2016-1522=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1522=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1522=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



kernel-obs-build-3.12.62-60.64.8.3

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (noarch):



kernel-docs-3.12.62-60.64.8.5



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):



kernel-default-man-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):



kernel-ec2-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-default-1-2.2

kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-xen-1-2.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2

kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001419

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002165

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004418

https://bugzilla.suse.com/904970

https://bugzilla.suse.com/907150

https://bugzilla.suse.com/920615

https://bugzilla.suse.com/920633

https://bugzilla.suse.com/930408



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

