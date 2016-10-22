|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2592-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 00:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2592-1
Rating: important
References: #1001419 #1002165 #1004418 #904970 #907150
#920615 #920633 #930408
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5195
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has 7 fixes is
now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to fix two issues.
This security bug was fixed:
- CVE-2016-5195: Local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE. It is
reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).
This non-security bug was fixed:
- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task
(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1522=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1522=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1522=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2016-1522=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1522=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1522=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
kernel-obs-build-3.12.62-60.64.8.3
kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (noarch):
kernel-docs-3.12.62-60.64.8.5
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-base-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):
kernel-default-man-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):
kernel-ec2-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-default-1-2.2
kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-xen-1-2.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-extra-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-syms-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-macros-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
kernel-source-3.12.62-60.64.8.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001419
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002165
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004418
https://bugzilla.suse.com/904970
https://bugzilla.suse.com/907150
https://bugzilla.suse.com/920615
https://bugzilla.suse.com/920633
https://bugzilla.suse.com/930408
--
|
|