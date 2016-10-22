Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in kdepimlibs

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3697-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 21, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : kdepimlibs

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7966



Roland Tapken discovered that insufficient input sanitising in KMail's

plain text viewer allowed the injection of HTML code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 4:4.14.2-2+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your kdepimlibs packages.



