Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in kdepimlibs
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in kdepimlibs
|ID:
|DSA-3697-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 00:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7966
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3697-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 21, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : kdepimlibs
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7966
Roland Tapken discovered that insufficient input sanitising in KMail's
plain text viewer allowed the injection of HTML code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 4:4.14.2-2+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your kdepimlibs packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
