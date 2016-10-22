Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2093 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2093.html



i386:

26593a0bc69f60721bfbe602702fed0b1b6a9052689c8a38c205d7990bcef96f

bind-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

9fdf51a04607a7ae65ee4c1c6fd66baa8731dd46568cac59142dd058a2de36c3

bind-chroot-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

06815b94fb05c3aba8a7b46ceaf5d90cd9d7f218069e0692e657616976bf34e0

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ffd6cac5b2e46c019c85a7d542d0697bf1f879fb98220fccb63df83a287bee18

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

12ee83e91fc71dd47fee86b28919b3be06cbdd0c9b788aafd1616d4d64e60653

bind-sdb-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

32208e49b5afc026bb1c370aee1f19c76be6290b54ddfa530d9d1619f64b12d8

bind-utils-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



x86_64:

80e27194242661a3531d16838ff345e8614418ead4367d74e8386f0a47eec445

bind-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

415c2f5ca5d5699973739f86bd7fc06dc3c05631c75fd3890acba9f3c48b7132

bind-chroot-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

06815b94fb05c3aba8a7b46ceaf5d90cd9d7f218069e0692e657616976bf34e0

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

647c07e08b0d72a9e272dbb2193c47e9f2a0402b9b4191bbeeef4b196f744919

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ffd6cac5b2e46c019c85a7d542d0697bf1f879fb98220fccb63df83a287bee18

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

9253860386f45cdb54a64f06b8622a0773923732993ccc0a75d23e1eb48d30e0

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

2d7c635a0b0d89d7802d6658397513fc949a739713be929ed8e7110869ddacb0

bind-sdb-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

312bbcea824c1bfe24d85dc0ba93cab754e516c726844a6fecbc83b44cff54e6

bind-utils-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Source:

2b06618b10b7afb41bd17f9c270f45254cfe447ba815187915caed02dc07399c

bind-9.8.2-0.47.rc1.el6_8.2.src.rpm







