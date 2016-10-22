Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in guile
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in guile
ID: FEDORA-2016-a47bf58beb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 09:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8605
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8606

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : guile
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 2.0.13
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/
Summary     : A GNU implementation of Scheme for application extensibility
Description :
GUILE (GNU's Ubiquitous Intelligent Language for Extension) is a library
implementation of the Scheme programming language, written in C.  GUILE
provides a machine-independent execution platform that can be linked in
as a library during the building of extensible programs.

Install the guile package if you'd like to add extensibility to programs
that you are developing.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to the latest stable release, which fixes CVE-2016-8605 and
CVE-2016-8606.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1383966 - CVE-2016-8605 guile: Thread-unsafe umask modification
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383966
  [ 2 ] Bug #1383972 - CVE-2016-8606 guile: REPL server vulnerable to HTTP
 inter-protocol attacks
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383972
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update guile' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Werbung