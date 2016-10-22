Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in guile

Name : guile

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.0.13

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/

Summary : A GNU implementation of Scheme for application extensibility

Description :

GUILE (GNU's Ubiquitous Intelligent Language for Extension) is a library

implementation of the Scheme programming language, written in C. GUILE

provides a machine-independent execution platform that can be linked in

as a library during the building of extensible programs.



Install the guile package if you'd like to add extensibility to programs

that you are developing.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to the latest stable release, which fixes CVE-2016-8605 and

CVE-2016-8606.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1383966 - CVE-2016-8605 guile: Thread-unsafe umask modification

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383966

[ 2 ] Bug #1383972 - CVE-2016-8606 guile: REPL server vulnerable to HTTP

inter-protocol attacks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383972

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

