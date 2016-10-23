Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.7.9

Release : 200.fc24

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.7.9 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

In

particular, it includes a fix for CVE-2016-5195. ---- The 4.7.8 update

contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via

MAP_PRIVATE COW breakage

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384344

