Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2016-db4b75b352
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 23. Oktober 2016, 01:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.7.9
Release     : 200.fc24
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package



Update Information:

The 4.7.9 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
 
particular, it includes a fix for CVE-2016-5195.  ----  The 4.7.8 update
contains a number of important fixes across the tree.


References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via
 MAP_PRIVATE COW breakage
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384344



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys



package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
