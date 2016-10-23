|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-db4b75b352
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 23. Oktober 2016, 01:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.7.9
Release : 200.fc24
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
The 4.7.9 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
In
particular, it includes a fix for CVE-2016-5195. ---- The 4.7.8 update
contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via
MAP_PRIVATE COW breakage
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384344
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|