Sicherheit: Denial of Service in php-pecl-zip
ID: FEDORA-2016-b9cb75981a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 23. Oktober 2016, 01:04
Name        : php-pecl-zip
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.13.5
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://pecl.php.net/package/zip
Summary     : A ZIP archive management extension
Description :
Zip is an extension to create and read zip files.

Update Information:

**Version 1.13.5**  - Fixed bug php#72660 (NULL Pointer dereference in
zend_virtual_cwd). (Laruence) - Fixed bug php#68302 (impossible to compile php
with zip support). (cmb) - Fixed bug php#70752 (Depacking with wrong password
leaves 0 length files). (cmb)
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-pecl-zip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
