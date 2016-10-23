|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in php-pecl-zip
|Name:
|Denial of Service in php-pecl-zip
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-b9cb75981a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 23. Oktober 2016, 01:04
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
Name : php-pecl-zip
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.13.5
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://pecl.php.net/package/zip
Summary : A ZIP archive management extension
Description :
Zip is an extension to create and read zip files.
Update Information:
**Version 1.13.5** - Fixed bug php#72660 (NULL Pointer dereference in
zend_virtual_cwd). (Laruence) - Fixed bug php#68302 (impossible to compile php
with zip support). (cmb) - Fixed bug php#70752 (Depacking with wrong password
leaves 0 length files). (cmb)
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-pecl-zip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
