Sicherheit: Denial of Service in php-pecl-zip

Name : php-pecl-zip

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.13.5

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://pecl.php.net/package/zip

Summary : A ZIP archive management extension

Description :

Zip is an extension to create and read zip files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



**Version 1.13.5** - Fixed bug php#72660 (NULL Pointer dereference in

zend_virtual_cwd). (Laruence) - Fixed bug php#68302 (impossible to compile php

with zip support). (cmb) - Fixed bug php#70752 (Depacking with wrong password

leaves 0 length files). (cmb)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update php-pecl-zip' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

