Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in PHP
Name: Pufferüberlauf in PHP
ID: FEDORA-2016-7a30285647
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 23. Oktober 2016, 01:05
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : php
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 5.6.27
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.php.net/
Summary     : PHP scripting language for creating dynamic web sites
Description :
PHP is an HTML-embedded scripting language. PHP attempts to make it
easy for developers to write dynamically generated web pages. PHP also
offers built-in database integration for several commercial and
non-commercial database management systems, so writing a
database-enabled webpage with PHP is fairly simple. The most common
use of PHP coding is probably as a replacement for CGI scripts.

The php package contains the module (often referred to as mod_php)
which adds support for the PHP language to Apache HTTP Server.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

13 Oct 2016 - **PHP version 5.6.27**  **Core:**  * Fixed bug php#73025 (Heap
Buffer Overflow in virtual_popen of zend_virtual_cwd.c). (cmb) * Fixed bug
php#73058 (crypt broken when salt is 'too' long). (Anatol) * Fixed bug
 php#72703
(Out of bounds global memory read in BF_crypt triggered by password_verify).
(Anatol) * Fixed bug php#73189 (Memcpy negative size parameter
php_resolve_path). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73147 (Use After Free in
unserialize()). (Stas)  **BCmath:**  * Fixed bug php#73190 (memcpy negative
parameter _bc_new_num_ex). (Stas)  **DOM:**  * Fixed bug php#73150 (missing
 NULL
check in dom_document_save_html). (Stas)  **Ereg:**  * Fixed bug php#73284
 (heap
overflow in php_ereg_replace function). (Stas)  **Filter:**  * Fixed bug
php#72972 (Bad filter for the flags FILTER_FLAG_NO_RES_RANGE and
FILTER_FLAG_NO_PRIV_RANGE). (julien) * Fixed bug php#67167 (Wrong return value
from FILTER_VALIDATE_BOOLEAN, FILTER_NULL_ON_FAILURE). (levim, cmb) * Fixed bug
php#73054 (default option ignored when object passed to int filter). (cmb)
**GD:**  * Fixed bug php#67325 (imagetruecolortopalette: white is duplicated in
palette). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#50194 (imagettftext broken on transparent
background w/o alphablending). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#73003 (Integer Overflow in
gdImageWebpCtx of gd_webp.c). (trylab, cmb) * Fixed bug php#53504 (imagettfbbox
gives incorrect values for bounding box). (Mark Plomer, cmb) * Fixed bug
php#73157 (imagegd2() ignores 3rd param if 4 are given). (cmb) * Fixed bug
php#73155 (imagegd2() writes wrong chunk sizes on boundaries). (cmb) * Fixed
 bug
php#73159 (imagegd2(): unrecognized formats may result in corrupted files).
(cmb) * Fixed bug php#73161 (imagecreatefromgd2() may leak memory). (cmb)
**Intl:**  * Fixed bug php#73218 (add mitigation for ICU int overflow). (Stas)
**Imap:**  * Fixed bug php#73208 (integer overflow in imap_8bit caused heap
corruption). (Stas)  **Mbstring:**  * Fixed bug php#72994 (mbc_to_code() out of
bounds read). (Laruence, cmb) * Fixed bug php#66964 (mb_convert_variables()
cannot detect recursion). (Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#72992
(mbstring.internal_encoding doesn't inherit default_charset). (Yasuo) *
 Fixed
bug php#73082 (string length overflow in mb_encode_* function). (Stas)
**PCRE:**  * Fixed bug php#73174 (heap overflow in php_pcre_replace_impl).
(Stas)  **Opcache:**  * Fixed bug php#72590 (Opcache restart with
kill_all_lockers does not work). (Keyur) (julien backport)  **OpenSSL:**  *
Fixed bug php#73072 (Invalid path SNI_server_certs causes segfault). (Jakub
Zelenka) * Fixed bug php#73275 (crash in openssl_encrypt function). (Stas) *
Fixed bug php#73276 (crash in openssl_random_pseudo_bytes function). (Stas)
**Session:**  * Fixed bug php#68015 (Session does not report invalid uid for
files save handler). (Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#73100 (session_destroy null
dereference in ps_files_path_create). (cmb)  **SimpleXML:**  * Fixed bug
php#73293 (NULL pointer dereference in SimpleXMLElement::asXML()). (Stas)
**SPL:**  * Fixed bug php#73073 (CachingIterator null dereference when convert
to string). (Stas)  **Standard:**  * Fixed bug php#73240 (Write out of bounds
 at
number_format). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73017 (memory corruption in wordwrap
function). (Stas)  **Stream:**  * Fixed bug php#73069 (readfile() mangles files
larger than 2G). (Laruence)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
