Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in PHP

Name : php

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 5.6.27

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.php.net/

Summary : PHP scripting language for creating dynamic web sites

Description :

PHP is an HTML-embedded scripting language. PHP attempts to make it

easy for developers to write dynamically generated web pages. PHP also

offers built-in database integration for several commercial and

non-commercial database management systems, so writing a

database-enabled webpage with PHP is fairly simple. The most common

use of PHP coding is probably as a replacement for CGI scripts.



The php package contains the module (often referred to as mod_php)

which adds support for the PHP language to Apache HTTP Server.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



13 Oct 2016 - **PHP version 5.6.27** **Core:** * Fixed bug php#73025 (Heap

Buffer Overflow in virtual_popen of zend_virtual_cwd.c). (cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73058 (crypt broken when salt is 'too' long). (Anatol) * Fixed bug

php#72703

(Out of bounds global memory read in BF_crypt triggered by password_verify).

(Anatol) * Fixed bug php#73189 (Memcpy negative size parameter

php_resolve_path). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73147 (Use After Free in

unserialize()). (Stas) **BCmath:** * Fixed bug php#73190 (memcpy negative

parameter _bc_new_num_ex). (Stas) **DOM:** * Fixed bug php#73150 (missing

NULL

check in dom_document_save_html). (Stas) **Ereg:** * Fixed bug php#73284

(heap

overflow in php_ereg_replace function). (Stas) **Filter:** * Fixed bug

php#72972 (Bad filter for the flags FILTER_FLAG_NO_RES_RANGE and

FILTER_FLAG_NO_PRIV_RANGE). (julien) * Fixed bug php#67167 (Wrong return value

from FILTER_VALIDATE_BOOLEAN, FILTER_NULL_ON_FAILURE). (levim, cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73054 (default option ignored when object passed to int filter). (cmb)

**GD:** * Fixed bug php#67325 (imagetruecolortopalette: white is duplicated in

palette). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#50194 (imagettftext broken on transparent

background w/o alphablending). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#73003 (Integer Overflow in

gdImageWebpCtx of gd_webp.c). (trylab, cmb) * Fixed bug php#53504 (imagettfbbox

gives incorrect values for bounding box). (Mark Plomer, cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73157 (imagegd2() ignores 3rd param if 4 are given). (cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73155 (imagegd2() writes wrong chunk sizes on boundaries). (cmb) * Fixed

bug

php#73159 (imagegd2(): unrecognized formats may result in corrupted files).

(cmb) * Fixed bug php#73161 (imagecreatefromgd2() may leak memory). (cmb)

**Intl:** * Fixed bug php#73218 (add mitigation for ICU int overflow). (Stas)

**Imap:** * Fixed bug php#73208 (integer overflow in imap_8bit caused heap

corruption). (Stas) **Mbstring:** * Fixed bug php#72994 (mbc_to_code() out of

bounds read). (Laruence, cmb) * Fixed bug php#66964 (mb_convert_variables()

cannot detect recursion). (Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#72992

(mbstring.internal_encoding doesn't inherit default_charset). (Yasuo) *

Fixed

bug php#73082 (string length overflow in mb_encode_* function). (Stas)

**PCRE:** * Fixed bug php#73174 (heap overflow in php_pcre_replace_impl).

(Stas) **Opcache:** * Fixed bug php#72590 (Opcache restart with

kill_all_lockers does not work). (Keyur) (julien backport) **OpenSSL:** *

Fixed bug php#73072 (Invalid path SNI_server_certs causes segfault). (Jakub

Zelenka) * Fixed bug php#73275 (crash in openssl_encrypt function). (Stas) *

Fixed bug php#73276 (crash in openssl_random_pseudo_bytes function). (Stas)

**Session:** * Fixed bug php#68015 (Session does not report invalid uid for

files save handler). (Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#73100 (session_destroy null

dereference in ps_files_path_create). (cmb) **SimpleXML:** * Fixed bug

php#73293 (NULL pointer dereference in SimpleXMLElement::asXML()). (Stas)

**SPL:** * Fixed bug php#73073 (CachingIterator null dereference when convert

to string). (Stas) **Standard:** * Fixed bug php#73240 (Write out of bounds

at

number_format). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73017 (memory corruption in wordwrap

function). (Stas) **Stream:** * Fixed bug php#73069 (readfile() mangles files

larger than 2G). (Laruence)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update php' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

