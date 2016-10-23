Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2597-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: So, 23. Oktober 2016, 23:10
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2597-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000019 #1004465 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5181 CVE-2016-5182 CVE-2016-5183
                    CVE-2016-5184 CVE-2016-5185 CVE-2016-5186
                    CVE-2016-5187 CVE-2016-5188 CVE-2016-5189
                    CVE-2016-5190 CVE-2016-5191 CVE-2016-5192
                    CVE-2016-5193
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   Chromium was updated to 54.0.2840.59 to fix security issues and bugs.

   The following security issues are fixed (bnc#1004465):

   - CVE-2016-5181: Universal XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5182: Heap overflow in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5183: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5184: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5185: Use after free in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5187: URL spoofing
   - CVE-2016-5188: UI spoofing
   - CVE-2016-5192: Cross-origin bypass in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5189: URL spoofing
   - CVE-2016-5186: Out of bounds read in DevTools
   - CVE-2016-5191: Universal XSS in Bookmarks
   - CVE-2016-5190: Use after free in Internals
   - CVE-2016-5193: Scheme bypass

   The following bugs were fixed:

   -  bnc#1000019: display issues in full screen mode, add
      --ui-disable-partial-swap to the launcher

   The following packaging changes are included:

   - The desktop sub-packages are no obsolete
   - The package now uses the system variants of some bundled libraries
   - The hangouts extension is now built


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch 5717=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch 5717=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.59-82.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-82.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromium-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.59-131.2
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-131.2


