Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Chromium was updated to 54.0.2840.59 to fix security issues and bugs.
The following security issues are fixed (bnc#1004465):
- CVE-2016-5181: Universal XSS in Blink - CVE-2016-5182: Heap overflow in Blink - CVE-2016-5183: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2016-5184: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2016-5185: Use after free in Blink - CVE-2016-5187: URL spoofing - CVE-2016-5188: UI spoofing - CVE-2016-5192: Cross-origin bypass in Blink - CVE-2016-5189: URL spoofing - CVE-2016-5186: Out of bounds read in DevTools - CVE-2016-5191: Universal XSS in Bookmarks - CVE-2016-5190: Use after free in Internals - CVE-2016-5193: Scheme bypass
The following bugs were fixed:
- bnc#1000019: display issues in full screen mode, add --ui-disable-partial-swap to the launcher
The following packaging changes are included:
- The desktop sub-packages are no obsolete - The package now uses the system variants of some bundled libraries - The hangouts extension is now built
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch 5717=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch 5717=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".