Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2598-1

Rating: important

References: #1000019 #1004465

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5181 CVE-2016-5182 CVE-2016-5183

CVE-2016-5184 CVE-2016-5185 CVE-2016-5186

CVE-2016-5187 CVE-2016-5188 CVE-2016-5189

CVE-2016-5190 CVE-2016-5191 CVE-2016-5192

CVE-2016-5193

Affected Products:

SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



Chromium was updated to 54.0.2840.59 to fix security issues and bugs.



The following security issues are fixed (bnc#1004465):



- CVE-2016-5181: Universal XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5182: Heap overflow in Blink

- CVE-2016-5183: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5184: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5185: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2016-5187: URL spoofing

- CVE-2016-5188: UI spoofing

- CVE-2016-5192: Cross-origin bypass in Blink

- CVE-2016-5189: URL spoofing

- CVE-2016-5186: Out of bounds read in DevTools

- CVE-2016-5191: Universal XSS in Bookmarks

- CVE-2016-5190: Use after free in Internals

- CVE-2016-5193: Scheme bypass



The following bugs were fixed:



- bnc#1000019: display issues in full screen mode, add

--ui-disable-partial-swap to the launcher



The following packaging changes are included:



- The desktop sub-packages are no obsolete

- The package now uses the system variants of some bundled libraries

- The hangouts extension is now built





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:



zypper in -t patch 5717=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromium-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.59-109.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-109.1





