Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2606-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 #1004924 #1005274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following issu:

   - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924).
   - CVE-2016-7568: Integer overflow in the gdImageWebpCtx function in
     gd_webp.c (libgd) (bsc#1001900).
   - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
     (bsc#1005274).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1221=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-83.1
      apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-bcmath-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-bz2-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-calendar-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ctype-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-curl-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-dba-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-debugsource-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-devel-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-dom-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-enchant-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-exif-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-firebird-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fpm-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ftp-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gd-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gettext-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gmp-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-iconv-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-imap-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-intl-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-json-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ldap-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mbstring-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mssql-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mysql-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-odbc-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-opcache-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-openssl-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pcntl-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pdo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pgsql-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-phar-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-posix-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pspell-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-readline-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-shmop-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-snmp-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-soap-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sockets-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sqlite-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-suhosin-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-tidy-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-wddx-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xsl-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-zip-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-zlib-5.6.1-83.1
      php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-83.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      php5-pear-5.6.1-83.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274

Werbung