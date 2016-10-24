Login

Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in gd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zahlenüberlauf in gd
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2607-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Mo, 24. Oktober 2016, 15:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gd
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2607-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7568
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for gd fixes the following issue:

   - CVE-2016-7568: Integer overflow in the gdImageWebpCtx function in
     gd_webp.c (libgd) (bsc#1001900).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1220=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gd-2.1.0-7.19.1
      gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-7.19.1
      gd-devel-2.1.0-7.19.1
      libgd3-2.1.0-7.19.1
      libgd3-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      libgd3-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1
      libgd3-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900

