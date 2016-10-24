Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in gd

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gd

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2607-1

Rating: important

References: #1001900

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7568

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for gd fixes the following issue:



- CVE-2016-7568: Integer overflow in the gdImageWebpCtx function in

gd_webp.c (libgd) (bsc#1001900).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1220=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



gd-2.1.0-7.19.1

gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1

gd-debugsource-2.1.0-7.19.1

gd-devel-2.1.0-7.19.1

libgd3-2.1.0-7.19.1

libgd3-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



libgd3-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1

libgd3-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900



