|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in gd
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in gd
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2607-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2
|Datum:
|Mo, 24. Oktober 2016, 15:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gd
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2607-1
Rating: important
References: #1001900
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7568
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for gd fixes the following issue:
- CVE-2016-7568: Integer overflow in the gdImageWebpCtx function in
gd_webp.c (libgd) (bsc#1001900).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1220=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
gd-2.1.0-7.19.1
gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1
gd-debugsource-2.1.0-7.19.1
gd-devel-2.1.0-7.19.1
libgd3-2.1.0-7.19.1
libgd3-debuginfo-2.1.0-7.19.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
libgd3-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1
libgd3-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-7.19.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|