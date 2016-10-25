Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3698-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

October 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : php5

CVE ID : not yet available



Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting

language commonly used for web application development.



The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream

version 5.6.27, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to the

upstream changelog for more information:



https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.27



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.6.27+dfsg-0+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYDia+XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ0NjQ0NDA5ODA4QzE3MUUwNTUzMURERUUw

NTRDQjhGMzEzNDNDRjQ0AAoJEAVMuPMTQ89EBtoP/REB1XX2POv2jbgGkWvWrC1b

sA6FJVee4AUkMdKOV20I+Q000yXHkGXR6D+vW0RRzUFZ3ZGdgYF3i/Yuiud10t1t

iQgeSyX+7yZhnt5no51iKuoEKqPH5+vVQX/vySXvW9qjCtAIdIpHUuYYslSU2qE+

OQcmerSiuKb5qvOEdW12x9svBuF3uNyoLiKCxHKl8BLQR7YU6fbuijjnYhddVEvY

Fc/X8FeZpw3ZprmJcuCr+YFnDbF1fmdOQRWF0PjPwBc1sIY8GkRbFWWZ8SsgcmSH

b03UaCU0IPyvKc4HQmLEltuoa0JaqCwqeEBaUkpQ2rihmTZYjlWdP6LODYwcxhKK

EJQI/gT6D4gctWlMmUcRhS+Uo1pv2NuEFHZb6zpByK6F6o5GjHqBIoto6YfOjUl2

d5kGslITn3BdezK6cSLmlKEdOScnB+M8tgLN1dHp5F5yysu4ycT2W3v9RoUgPuHh

T454dJilehymAcTQSCGbmsmgordLfq3gT4l0SWTsSww8yuyu9iOJsAcfGkYRxAW1

TYx8i8okVyF7quNhjSBSym1qjgmGt04YrDw++jCnyso0dRB+TWklQHFbEJ2hFlHk

dRxyYI8WULreeHzxDSlVucBvWqa/VA9ib1d2mWmYJwX37dgV92qwRg0/21CvuXzx

trMMAcb69N+pOVP9Styq

=SVkx

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

