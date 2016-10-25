Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in quagga
Aktuelle Meldungen
Pufferüberlauf in quagga
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2618-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 07:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2618-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005258 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1245
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for quagga fixes the following issue:

   - CVE-2016-1245: Fix for a zebra stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code
     (bsc#1005258).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1537=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1537=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      quagga-debuginfo-0.99.22.1-15.1
      quagga-debugsource-0.99.22.1-15.1
      quagga-devel-0.99.22.1-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      quagga-0.99.22.1-15.1
      quagga-debuginfo-0.99.22.1-15.1
      quagga-debugsource-0.99.22.1-15.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258

