Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in quagga
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in quagga
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2618-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 07:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2618-1
Rating: important
References: #1005258
Cross-References: CVE-2016-1245
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for quagga fixes the following issue:
- CVE-2016-1245: Fix for a zebra stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code
(bsc#1005258).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1537=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1537=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
quagga-debuginfo-0.99.22.1-15.1
quagga-debugsource-0.99.22.1-15.1
quagga-devel-0.99.22.1-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
quagga-0.99.22.1-15.1
quagga-debuginfo-0.99.22.1-15.1
quagga-debugsource-0.99.22.1-15.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258
