Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libass

Name : libass

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.13.4

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://github.com/libass

Summary : Portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering

Description :

Libass is a portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering.



Update Information:



Fixes CVE-2016-7969, CVE-2016-7970 and CVE-2016-7972 ---- Update to 0.13.3.

Contains various bugfixes.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1310363 - libass-0.13.3 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1310363

[ 2 ] Bug #1381962 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972

libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [epel-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381962

[ 3 ] Bug #1381961 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972

libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381961

[ 4 ] Bug #1382196 - libass-0.13.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382196

