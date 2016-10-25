Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libass

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : libassProduct : Fedora 24Version : 0.13.4Release : 1.fc24URL : https://github.com/libassSummary : Portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles renderingDescription :Libass is a portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Fixes CVE-2016-7969, CVE-2016-7970 and CVE-2016-7972 ---- Update to 0.13.3.Contains various bugfixes.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1310363 - libass-0.13.3 is available https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1310363 [ 2 ] Bug #1381962 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [epel-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381962 [ 3 ] Bug #1381961 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381961 [ 4 ] Bug #1382196 - libass-0.13.4 is available https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382196--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Usesu -c 'yum update libass' at the command line.For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys