Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libass
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libass
ID: FEDORA-2016-282507c3e9
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 07:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7972
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7970
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7971
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7969

Name        : libass
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.13.4
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://github.com/libass
Summary     : Portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering
Description :
Libass is a portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering.

Update Information:

Fixes CVE-2016-7969, CVE-2016-7970 and CVE-2016-7972  ----  Update to 0.13.3.
Contains various bugfixes.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1310363 - libass-0.13.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1310363
  [ 2 ] Bug #1381962 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972
 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [epel-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381962
  [ 3 ] Bug #1381961 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972
 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381961
  [ 4 ] Bug #1382196 - libass-0.13.4 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382196
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libass' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
