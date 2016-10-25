Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: FEDORA-2016-3af8b344f1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 07:13
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bind
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 9.10.4
Release     : 2.P3.fc23
URL         : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/
Summary     : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)
 server
Description :
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS
(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),
which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library
(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and
tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to latest upstream version due to  CVE-2016-2776
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1378380 - CVE-2016-2776 bind: assertion failure in buffer.c while
 building responses to a specifically constructed request
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bind' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

10
Lu­mi­na-Desk­top 1.1.0 er­schie­nen

4
Um­strit­te­nes FOSSA-Pro­jekt schließt erste Au­dits ab

0
Port­fo­li­o-Soft­ware Ma­ha­ra 16.10 wird mobil

5
Nvi­dia 375.10 führt Un­ter­stüt­zung für GTX 1050-Kar­ten ein

0
openWaWi­si­on 16.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

31
Dan­zig be­kennt sich zu Open Sour­ce

10
Mad Max für Linux er­schie­nen

11
Si­cher­heits­lü­cke im Li­nu­x-Ker­nel er­mög­l­icht lo­ka­le Rech­teaus­wei­tung

0
Chem­nit­zer Li­nu­x-Ta­ge 2017 su­chen nach Bei­trä­g­en

3
Solus 1.2.1 mit den Desk­tops Bud­gie und MATE ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung