Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in MySQL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in MySQL
|ID:
|USN-3109-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 19:07
|Referenzen:
|http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-16.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5584
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/cpuoct2016-2881722.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3109-1
October 25, 2016
mysql-5.5, mysql-5.7 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in MySQL.
Software Description:
- mysql-5.7: MySQL database
- mysql-5.5: MySQL database
Details:
Multiple security issues were discovered in MySQL and this update includes
new upstream MySQL versions to fix these issues.
MySQL has been updated to 5.5.53 in Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 have been updated to MySQL 5.7.16.
In addition to security fixes, the updated packages contain bug fixes,
new features, and possibly incompatible changes.
Please see the following for more information:
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-16.html
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/cpuoct2016-2881722.html
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
mysql-server-5.7 5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
mysql-server-5.7 5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
mysql-server-5.5 5.5.53-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
mysql-server-5.5 5.5.53-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3109-1
CVE-2016-5584, CVE-2016-7440
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.5/5.5.53-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.5/5.5.53-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
|
|