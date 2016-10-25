Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in MySQL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============4365993424189697702==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="cVeIOnWnuEkCQKt56FchGSJ7cglaC8XuR"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--cVeIOnWnuEkCQKt56FchGSJ7cglaC8XuR

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="olMxa6Lch7BpHwv6u7QUShtLAx5T91wSW"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <6aac97e0-d67f-4d88-cf43-4c5d4df3b3e8@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3109-1] MySQL vulnerabilities



--olMxa6Lch7BpHwv6u7QUShtLAx5T91wSW

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3109-1

October 25, 2016



mysql-5.5, mysql-5.7 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in MySQL.



Software Description:

- mysql-5.7: MySQL database

- mysql-5.5: MySQL database



Details:



Multiple security issues were discovered in MySQL and this update includes

new upstream MySQL versions to fix these issues.



MySQL has been updated to 5.5.53 in Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 have been updated to MySQL 5.7.16.



In addition to security fixes, the updated packages contain bug fixes,

new features, and possibly incompatible changes.



Please see the following for more information:

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-16.html

http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/cpuoct2016-2881722.html



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

mysql-server-5.7 5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

mysql-server-5.7 5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

mysql-server-5.5 5.5.53-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

mysql-server-5.5 5.5.53-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3109-1

CVE-2016-5584, CVE-2016-7440



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.16-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.5/5.5.53-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.5/5.5.53-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







--olMxa6Lch7BpHwv6u7QUShtLAx5T91wSW--



--cVeIOnWnuEkCQKt56FchGSJ7cglaC8XuR

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYD1/PAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TDeAP/0GR1inWpfuwDo8KB2SFuzQf

8aPRv8w4sD64GWKC6k5PpggsfHACME33styp7WXVZqRSyaCZ2j6omWzBj/k8q8mt

vWmphFM5HjgxiIHyI4na3KKomzILTredfMHZ+ceIOSJepckmIt3iIxibFmVgnkQP

BXB/fQ9J8erbliou5ArT6HS/TFCGWksTpL8oK05uISfu2ZbOEarpD1wAseb+uDO6

L7VeiLYSPkQ02+yRbKZpMWGeqx0HHMxYpewVUP5s1zvtpL1GT9wzsxKN7WgJDfww

O74JiGV8rXwyrj0jBs6hSL2jk7kgbqvY20uxSNCyAHyFxxHqaikqxCQmBiCxXfrM

98NilBmmKAbymyl1fMnU3EX/7IEAgLWRiOo/HbqeAi6nPX163VrjeajcMPupz23u

gbaJNxEWSHrqpK3sYbMa2QGgHKU7+t+cX+kvuPb+nzcvCNSnBjPkvTALuxIsEHpd

cLGnflPQLVa7V3sAuVqPPzcZ4gNmNwJf/2mLOC6xLezjHsphfjovBx3DNqoknY4Z

P+Z3gsj27gdcZXx777kV2RBNmsw2aekzmTVJKQt5nOA8yWqjzcVa+UbsIRRG66Cn

RIlSY6ffuNMnncswgyGZDAdOAAZHvXE8bzeIyLEmYiZWSOjzFrUIRXfnF9AnhMqj

fROsoz7x1eFuRRwrV+ev

=1bYx

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--cVeIOnWnuEkCQKt56FchGSJ7cglaC8XuR--





--===============4365993424189697702==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============4365993424189697702==--

