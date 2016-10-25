Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga
Name: Denial of Service in quagga
ID: USN-3110-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 19:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
 <ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <cbd1f6b8-6ddd-5342-4080-3bd3944d534b@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3110-1] Quagga vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3110-1
October 25, 2016

quagga vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Quagga could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.

Software Description:
- quagga: BGP/OSPF/RIP routing daemon

Details:

David Lamparter discovered that Quagga incorrectly handled certain IPv6
router advertisements. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to
cause Quagga to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  quagga                          1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  quagga                          0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  quagga                          0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  quagga                          0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6

After a standard system update you need to restart Quagga to make all the
necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3110-1
  CVE-2016-1245

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6



