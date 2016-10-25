Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga

|
Denial of Service in quagga
|Denial of Service in quagga
|USN-3110-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 19:09
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245
Originalnachricht
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3110-1
October 25, 2016
quagga vulnerability
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3110-1
October 25, 2016
quagga vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Quagga could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- quagga: BGP/OSPF/RIP routing daemon
Details:
David Lamparter discovered that Quagga incorrectly handled certain IPv6
router advertisements. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to
cause Quagga to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
quagga 1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
quagga 0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
quagga 0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
quagga 0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6
After a standard system update you need to restart Quagga to make all the
necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3110-1
CVE-2016-1245
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6
|
|