Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3110-1

October 25, 2016



quagga vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Quagga could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- quagga: BGP/OSPF/RIP routing daemon



Details:



David Lamparter discovered that Quagga incorrectly handled certain IPv6

router advertisements. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

cause Quagga to crash, resulting in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

quagga 1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

quagga 0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

quagga 0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

quagga 0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6



After a standard system update you need to restart Quagga to make all the

necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3110-1

CVE-2016-1245



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/1.0.20160315-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.24.1-2ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.22.4-3ubuntu1.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/quagga/0.99.20.1-0ubuntu0.12.04.6







