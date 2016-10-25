|
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in VirtualBox
|Ende der Unterstützung in VirtualBox
|DSA-3699-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 19:11
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
Package : virtualbox
Upstream support for the 4.3 release series has ended and since no
information is available which would allow backports of isolated
security fixes, security support for virtualbox in jessie needed to be
ended as well.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
