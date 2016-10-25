Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in VirtualBox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3699-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

October 25, 2016

Package : virtualbox



Upstream support for the 4.3 release series has ended and since no

information is available which would allow backports of isolated

security fixes, security support for virtualbox in jessie needed to be

ended as well.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

