Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2625-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 19 fixes

is now available.



The openSUSE 13.2 kernel was updated to receive various security and

bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in

net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth

RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).

- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).

- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the

brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in

drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information

Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bnc#1004462).

- CVE-2016-7117: Use-after-free vulnerability in the __sys_recvmmsg

function in net/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via vectors involving a recvmmsg system call that

is mishandled during error processing (bnc#1003077).

- CVE-2016-0823: The pagemap_open function in fs/proc/task_mmu.c in the

Linux kernel before 3.19.3, as used in Android 6.0.1 before 2016-03-01,

allowed local users to obtain sensitive physical-address information by

reading a pagemap file, aka Android internal bug 25739721 (bnc#994759).

- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in

drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a

certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges

or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an

ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).

- CVE-2016-6327: drivers/infiniband/ulp/srpt/ib_srpt.c in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) by using an ABORT_TASK command to abort a

device write operation (bnc#994748).

- CVE-2016-6828: The tcp_check_send_head function in include/net/tcp.h in

the Linux kernel did not properly maintain certain SACK state after a

failed data copy, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue use-after-free and system crash) via a

crafted SACK option (bnc#994296).

- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for

man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window

attack (bnc#989152)

- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in

drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by

changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability

(bnc#991608).

- CVE-2015-7513: arch/x86/kvm/x86.c in the Linux kernel did not reset the

PIT counter values during state restoration, which allowed guest OS

users to cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and host OS

crash) via a zero value, related to the kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit and

kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit2 functions (bnc#960689).

- CVE-2016-1237: nfsd in the Linux kernel allowed local users to bypass

intended file-permission restrictions by setting a POSIX ACL, related to

nfs2acl.c, nfs3acl.c, and nfs4acl.c (bnc#986570).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- AF_VSOCK: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).

- xen: Fix refcnt regression in xen netback introduced by changes made for

bug#881008 (bnc#978094)

- MSI-X: fix an error path (luckily none so far).

- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors

(bnc#991665).

- Update patches.fixes/0002-nfsd-check-permissions-when-setting-ACLs.patch

(bsc#986570 CVE#2016-1237).

- Update patches.fixes/0001-posix_acl-Add-set_posix_acl.patch (bsc#986570

CVE#2016-1237).

- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement

(bsc#1000287).

- arm64: Honor __GFP_ZERO in dma allocations (bsc#1004045).

- arm64: __clear_user: handle exceptions on strb (bsc#994752).

- arm64: dma-mapping: always clear allocated buffers (bsc#1004045).

- arm64: perf: reject groups spanning multiple HW PMUs (bsc#1003931).

- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netfront: linearize SKBs requiring too many slots (bsc#991247).

- nfsd: check permissions when setting ACLs (bsc#986570).

- posix_acl: Add set_posix_acl (bsc#986570).

- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).

- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation

(bsc#1001486).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- x86: suppress lazy MMU updates during vmalloc fault processing

(bsc#951155).

- xen-netback-generalize.patch: Fold back into base patch.

- xen3-patch-2.6.31.patch: Fold back into base patch.

- xen3-patch-3.12.patch: Fold bac into base patch.

- xen3-patch-3.15.patch: Fold back into base patch.

- xen3-patch-3.3.patch: Fold back into base patch.

- xen3-patch-3.9.patch: Fold bac into base patch.

- xen3-patch-3.9.patch: Fold back into base patch.

- xenbus: do not bail early from xenbus_dev_request_and_reply() (luckily

none so far).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().





