|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2629-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 22:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8666
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 2 for SLE
12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2629-1
Rating: important
References: #1001487 #1004419
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-8666
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.51-60_25 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).
- CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers
to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly
have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for
packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4
headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001487).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1546=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-60_25-default-6-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-60_25-xen-6-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8666.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001487
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419
--
|
|