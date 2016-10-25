Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2631-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 22:35
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 0 for SLE
 12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2631-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001487 #1004419 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-8666
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.49-11 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
     which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).
   - CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers
     to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly
     have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for
     packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4
     headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001487).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1545=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_49-11-default-7-20.2
      kgraft-patch-3_12_49-11-xen-7-20.2


