|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
|ID:
|DSA-3701-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 22:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1247
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3701-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
October 25, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : nginx
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1247
Dawid Golunski reported the nginx web server packages in Debian
suffered from a privilege escalation vulnerability (www-data to root)
due to the way log files are handled. This security update changes
ownership of the /var/log/nginx directory root. In addition,
/var/log/nginx has to be made accessible to local users, and local
users may be able to read the log files themselves local until the
next logrotate invocation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.6.2-5+deb8u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your nginx packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)
iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJYD7XCAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+tMQH/RJGNzeWadJzzj0ijzFQYLNc
oDeGi8v4Ehf6Btrh61I8r07IeO6RQmMvAhtnHlq2xOmySaKWqUq2eYhQE3J3wdLA
CegvCoByYwH1FnQq8xxdCKt2dybLnDXDor2Hi4zfGGcVq3Y5pnjWaEyoECEJCXSv
pkqzNtoFFpfPlZGNrNGphpjz9bO/xtjQ4QkYHGwG6bzkn1v+D85F63kUVPDtAvov
wpNOxpm4u328qVPKA+mECCLL+7kXsWE84HEiw5K5lcJyF2J2y1GPciwbwJWhX2L4
KHm59CN1vLTaLOHD7eCoNEkdOgChFxZURybT9McFYONz7ijDCXkMrUpeP6FAkHg=
=Xfcc
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|