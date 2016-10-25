Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3701-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

October 25, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : nginx

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1247



Dawid Golunski reported the nginx web server packages in Debian

suffered from a privilege escalation vulnerability (www-data to root)

due to the way log files are handled. This security update changes

ownership of the /var/log/nginx directory root. In addition,

/var/log/nginx has to be made accessible to local users, and local

users may be able to read the log files themselves local until the

next logrotate invocation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.6.2-5+deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your nginx packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

