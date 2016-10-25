|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
|ID:
|USN-3114-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 22:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1247
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-1
October 25, 2016
nginx vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server
Details:
Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log
file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
nginx-common 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
nginx-core 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
nginx-extras 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
nginx-full 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
nginx-light 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
nginx-common 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
nginx-core 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
nginx-extras 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
nginx-full 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
nginx-light 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
nginx-common 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
nginx-core 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
nginx-extras 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
nginx-full 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
nginx-light 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1
CVE-2016-1247
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
|
|