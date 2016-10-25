Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
ID: USN-3114-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 25. Oktober 2016, 22:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1247

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-1
October 25, 2016

nginx vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server

Details:

Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log
file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  nginx-common                    1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
  nginx-core                      1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
  nginx-extras                    1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
  nginx-full                      1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
  nginx-light                     1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  nginx-common                    1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  nginx-core                      1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  nginx-extras                    1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  nginx-full                      1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  nginx-light                     1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  nginx-common                    1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
  nginx-core                      1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
  nginx-extras                    1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
  nginx-full                      1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6
  nginx-light                     1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1
  CVE-2016-1247

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6



