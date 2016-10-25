Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

=========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-1

October 25, 2016



nginx vulnerability

=========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server



Details:



Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log

file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

root privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

nginx-common 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

nginx-core 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

nginx-extras 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

nginx-full 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

nginx-light 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

nginx-common 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

nginx-core 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

nginx-extras 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

nginx-full 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

nginx-light 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

nginx-common 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6

nginx-core 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6

nginx-extras 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6

nginx-full 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6

nginx-light 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1

CVE-2016-1247



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.6







