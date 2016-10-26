|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 9 for SLE
12
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2636-1
Rating: important
References: #1004419 #986377
Cross-References: CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-5195
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.51-52_31 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).
- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE
setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux
kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
service (memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to
provide a crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement
(bsc#986377).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1553=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1553=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_31-default-6-5.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_31-xen-6-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_31-default-6-5.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_31-xen-6-5.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419
https://bugzilla.suse.com/986377
