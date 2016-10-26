Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 4 for SLE

12 SP1

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2638-1

Rating: important

References: #1001487 #1004419

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-8666

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.57-60_35 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:

- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).

- CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers

to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly

have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for

packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4

headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001487).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1551=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_57-60_35-default-4-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_57-60_35-xen-4-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8666.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001487

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419



