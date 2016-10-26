Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2639-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Mi, 26. Oktober 2016, 10:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5287
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5288

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2639-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1006475 #1006476 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5287 CVE-2016-5288
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   Mozilla Firefox was updated to 49.0.2 to fix two security issues a some
   bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed:

   * CVE-2016-5287: Crash in nsTArray_base (bsc#1006475)
   * CVE-2016-5288: Web content can read cache entries (bsc#1006476)

   The following changes and fixes are included:

   * Asynchronous rendering of the Flash plugins is now enabled by default
   * Change D3D9 default fallback preference to prevent graphical artifacts
   * Network issue prevents some users from seeing the Firefox UI on startup
   * Web compatibility issue with file uploads
   * Web compatibility issue with Array.prototype.values
   * Diagnostic information on timing for tab switching
   * Fix a Canvas filters graphics issue affecting HTML5 apps


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch 5723=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch 5723=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0.2-36.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0.2-36.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0.2-84.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0.2-84.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0.2-84.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5287.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5288.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006475
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006476

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
