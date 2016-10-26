Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2639-1

Rating: important

References: #1006475 #1006476

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5287 CVE-2016-5288

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



Mozilla Firefox was updated to 49.0.2 to fix two security issues a some

bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed:



* CVE-2016-5287: Crash in nsTArray_base (bsc#1006475)

* CVE-2016-5288: Web content can read cache entries (bsc#1006476)



The following changes and fixes are included:



* Asynchronous rendering of the Flash plugins is now enabled by default

* Change D3D9 default fallback preference to prevent graphical artifacts

* Network issue prevents some users from seeing the Firefox UI on startup

* Web compatibility issue with file uploads

* Web compatibility issue with Array.prototype.values

* Diagnostic information on timing for tab switching

* Fix a Canvas filters graphics issue affecting HTML5 apps





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch 5723=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch 5723=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0.2-36.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0.2-36.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0.2-84.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0.2-84.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0.2-84.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5287.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5288.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006475

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006476



