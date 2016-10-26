|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2642-1
|SUSE
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Mi, 26. Oktober 2016, 19:14
|
Description:
qemu was updated to fix 19 security issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-2392: The is_rndis function in the USB Net device emulator
(hw/usb/dev-network.c) in QEMU did not properly validate USB
configuration descriptor objects, which allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference
and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a remote NDIS control
message packet (bsc#967012)
- CVE-2016-2391: The ohci_bus_start function in the USB OHCI emulation
support (hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c) in QEMU allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference
and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to multiple eof_timers
(bsc#967013)
- CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in
hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus
Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a
denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a
MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982018)
- CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest
administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID
Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982017)
- CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built
with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982019)
- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl
function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause
a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982285)
- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in
hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to
obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service
(QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA
command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982222)
- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command
(bsc#982223)
- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in
hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a
denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the
QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer
(bsc#983982)
- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host
memory information via vectors related to reading device control
information (bsc#983961)
- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982959)
- CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests
without waiting for completion (bsc#991080)
- CVE-2016-6490: Infinite loop in the virtio framework. A privileged user
inside the guest could have used this flaw to crash the Qemu instance on
the host resulting in DoS (bsc#991466)
- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw
to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994771)
- CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to
crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994774)
- CVE-2016-7116: Host directory sharing via Plan 9 File System(9pfs) was
vulnerable to a directory/path traversal issue. A privileged user inside
guest could have used this flaw to access undue files on the host
(bsc#996441)
- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information
leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak
host memory bytes to a guest (bsc#994760)
- CVE-2016-7155: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a OOB access
and/or infinite loop issue could have allowed a privileged user inside
guest to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997858)
- CVE-2016-7156: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a infinite loop
issue could have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the
Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997859)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1000048: Fix migration failure where target host is a soon to be
released SLES 12 SP2. Qemu's spice code gets an assertion.
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1234=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
qemu-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-arm-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-extra-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-extra-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-guest-agent-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-kvm-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-lang-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-linux-user-2.3.1-19.1
qemu-linux-user-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.1
qemu-linux-user-debugsource-2.3.1-19.1
qemu-ppc-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-s390-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-tools-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-x86-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-x86-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-19.3
qemu-seabios-1.8.1-19.3
qemu-sgabios-8-19.3
qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-19.3
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
qemu-block-rbd-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3
qemu-testsuite-2.3.1-19.6
