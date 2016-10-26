Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2642-1

Rating: important

References: #1000048 #967012 #967013 #982017 #982018

#982019 #982222 #982223 #982285 #982959 #983961

#983982 #991080 #991466 #994760 #994771 #994774

#996441 #997858 #997859

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2391 CVE-2016-2392 CVE-2016-4453

CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106

CVE-2016-5107 CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238

CVE-2016-5337 CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403

CVE-2016-6490 CVE-2016-6833 CVE-2016-6836

CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7116 CVE-2016-7155

CVE-2016-7156

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves 19 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



qemu was updated to fix 19 security issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-2392: The is_rndis function in the USB Net device emulator

(hw/usb/dev-network.c) in QEMU did not properly validate USB

configuration descriptor objects, which allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference

and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a remote NDIS control

message packet (bsc#967012)

- CVE-2016-2391: The ohci_bus_start function in the USB OHCI emulation

support (hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c) in QEMU allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference

and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to multiple eof_timers

(bsc#967013)

- CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in

hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus

Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a

MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982018)

- CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c

in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation

support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest

administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID

Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982017)

- CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built

with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982019)

- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl

function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause

a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982285)

- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in

hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to

obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service

(QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA

command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982222)

- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c

in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of

service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command

(bsc#982223)

- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in

hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a

denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the

QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer

(bsc#983982)

- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c

in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host

memory information via vectors related to reading device control

information (bsc#983961)

- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982959)

- CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests

without waiting for completion (bsc#991080)

- CVE-2016-6490: Infinite loop in the virtio framework. A privileged user

inside the guest could have used this flaw to crash the Qemu instance on

the host resulting in DoS (bsc#991466)

- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3

device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw

to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994771)

- CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to

crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994774)

- CVE-2016-7116: Host directory sharing via Plan 9 File System(9pfs) was

vulnerable to a directory/path traversal issue. A privileged user inside

guest could have used this flaw to access undue files on the host

(bsc#996441)

- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information

leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak

host memory bytes to a guest (bsc#994760)

- CVE-2016-7155: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a OOB access

and/or infinite loop issue could have allowed a privileged user inside

guest to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997858)

- CVE-2016-7156: In the VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus a infinite loop

issue could have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the

Qemu process resulting in DoS (bsc#997859)



This non-security issue was fixed:

- bsc#1000048: Fix migration failure where target host is a soon to be

released SLES 12 SP2. Qemu's spice code gets an assertion.



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1234=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



qemu-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-arm-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-extra-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-extra-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-guest-agent-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-kvm-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-lang-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-linux-user-2.3.1-19.1

qemu-linux-user-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.1

qemu-linux-user-debugsource-2.3.1-19.1

qemu-ppc-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-s390-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-tools-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-x86-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-x86-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-19.3

qemu-seabios-1.8.1-19.3

qemu-sgabios-8-19.3

qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-19.3



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



qemu-block-rbd-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.3.1-19.3

qemu-testsuite-2.3.1-19.6





