Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in quagga

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2646-1

Rating: important

References: #1005258

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1245

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for quagga fixes the following issue:



- CVE-2016-1245: Fix for a zebra stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code.

(bsc#1005258).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1233=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



quagga-0.99.24.1-14.1

quagga-debuginfo-0.99.24.1-14.1

quagga-debugsource-0.99.24.1-14.1

quagga-devel-0.99.24.1-14.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258



--

