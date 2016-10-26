Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2107-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise MRG for RHEL-6

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2107.html

Issue date: 2016-10-26

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-7039

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise MRG 2.5.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem

handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory

mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write

access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their

privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)



* Linux kernel built with the 802.1Q/802.1ad VLAN(CONFIG_VLAN_8021Q) OR

Virtual eXtensible Local Area Network(CONFIG_VXLAN) with Transparent

Ethernet Bridging(TEB) GRO support, is vulnerable to a stack overflow

issue. It could occur while receiving large packets via GRO path; As an

unlimited recursion could unfold in both VLAN and TEB modules, leading to a

stack corruption in the kernel. (CVE-2016-7039, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting CVE-2016-5195.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1375944 - CVE-2016-7039 kernel: remotely triggerable unbounded recursion in the

vlan gro code leading to a kernel crash

1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW

breakage



6. Package List:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2:



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.noarch.rpm

kernel-rt-firmware-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-devel-3.10.0-327.rt56.198.el6rt.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7039

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

