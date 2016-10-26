Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

Login

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2648-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001951 #1004237 
Cross-References:   CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979
                    CVE-2016-8602
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for ghostscript fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-8602: Fixes a NULL dereference in .sethalftone5 (boo#1004237).
   - CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7978, CVE-2016-7979: Fix multiple -dsafer
     related CVE's (boo#1001951).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1237=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-devel-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-mini-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-mini-debuginfo-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-mini-debugsource-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-mini-devel-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-6.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-6.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004237

