Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2648-1

Rating: important

References: #1001951 #1004237

Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979

CVE-2016-8602

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ghostscript fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-8602: Fixes a NULL dereference in .sethalftone5 (boo#1004237).

- CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7978, CVE-2016-7979: Fix multiple -dsafer

related CVE's (boo#1001951).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1237=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-devel-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-mini-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-mini-debuginfo-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-mini-debugsource-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-mini-devel-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-6.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-6.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004237



