Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2648-1Rating: importantReferences: #1001951 #1004237 Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602Affected Products: openSUSE 13.2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for ghostscript fixes the following issues: - CVE-2016-8602: Fixes a NULL dereference in .sethalftone5 (boo#1004237). - CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7978, CVE-2016-7979: Fix multiple -dsafer related CVE's (boo#1001951).Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE 13.2: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1237=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64): ghostscript-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-devel-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-mini-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-mini-debuginfo-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-mini-debugsource-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-mini-devel-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-x11-9.15-6.1 ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-6.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004237