Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: kernel update for Evergreen 11.4______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2649-1Rating: importantReferences: #1004418 #758540 #816446 #861093 #917648 #928130 #935757 #939826 #942367 #944296 #945825 #946117 #946309 #948562 #949744 #949936 #951440 #952384 #953527 #954404 #955354 #955654 #956708 #956709 #958463 #958886 #958951 #959190 #959399 #961500 #961509 #961512 #963765 #963767 #964201 #966437 #966460 #966662 #966693 #967972 #967973 #967974 #967975 #968010 #968011 #968012 #968013 #968670 #969356 #970504 #970892 #970909 #970911 #970948 #970956 #970958 #970970 #971124 #971125 #971126 #971360 #972510 #973570 #975945 #977847 #978822 Cross-References: CVE-2013-7446 CVE-2015-0272 CVE-2015-1339 CVE-2015-3339 CVE-2015-5307 CVE-2015-6252 CVE-2015-6937 CVE-2015-7509 CVE-2015-7515 CVE-2015-7550 CVE-2015-7566 CVE-2015-7799 CVE-2015-7872 CVE-2015-7990 CVE-2015-8104 CVE-2015-8215 CVE-2015-8539 CVE-2015-8543 CVE-2015-8569 CVE-2015-8575 CVE-2015-8767 CVE-2015-8785 CVE-2015-8812 CVE-2015-8816 CVE-2016-0723 CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-2143 CVE-2016-2184 CVE-2016-2185 CVE-2016-2186 CVE-2016-2188 CVE-2016-2384 CVE-2016-2543 CVE-2016-2544 CVE-2016-2545 CVE-2016-2546 CVE-2016-2547 CVE-2016-2548 CVE-2016-2549 CVE-2016-2782 CVE-2016-2847 CVE-2016-3134 CVE-2016-3137 CVE-2016-3138 CVE-2016-3139 CVE-2016-3140 CVE-2016-3156 CVE-2016-4486 CVE-2016-5195Affected Products: openSUSE Evergreen 11.4______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 49 vulnerabilities and has 17 fixes is now available.Description: This kernel update fixes the well known "Dirty COW" issue as well as a bunch of other security and non-security related issues.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Evergreen 11.4: zypper in -t patch 2016-1236=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Evergreen 11.4 (i586 x86_64): kernel-debug-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-debug-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-default-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-desktop-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-extra-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-ec2-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-source-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-source-vanilla-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-syms-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-trace-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-vanilla-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-xen-hmac-3.0.101-105.1 preload-1.2-6.83.1 preload-debuginfo-1.2-6.83.1 preload-debugsource-1.2-6.83.1 preload-kmp-default-1.2_3.0.101_105-6.83.1 preload-kmp-default-debuginfo-1.2_3.0.101_105-6.83.1 preload-kmp-desktop-1.2_3.0.101_105-6.83.1 preload-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-1.2_3.0.101_105-6.83.1 - openSUSE Evergreen 11.4 (noarch): kernel-docs-3.0.101-105.2 - openSUSE Evergreen 11.4 (i586): kernel-pae-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-pae-base-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-105.1 kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-105.1 