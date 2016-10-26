Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in OpenStack

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-manila-ui security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2116-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2116.html

Issue date: 2016-10-26

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6519

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openstack-manila-ui is now available for Red Hat OpenStack

Platform 8.0 (Liberty).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch



3. Description:



OpenStack's File Share Service (manila) provides the means to easily

provision shared file systems that can be consumed by multiple instances.

These shared file systems are provisioned from pre-existing, back-end

volumes. The UI component provides the dashboard plugin for the service.



Security Fix(es):



* A cross-site scripting flaw was discovered in openstack-manila-ui's

Metadata field contained in its "Create Share" form. A user could

inject

malicious HTML/JavaScript code that would then be reflected in the

"Shares"

overview. Remote, authenticated, but unprivileged users could exploit this

vulnerability to steal session cookies and escalate their privileges.

(CVE-2016-6519)



Red Hat would like to thank SUSE for reporting this issue. SUSE

acknowledges Niklaus Schiess as the original reporter.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1375147 - CVE-2016-6519 openstack-manila-ui: persistent XSS in metadata field



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):



Source:

openstack-manila-ui-1.2.0-2.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

openstack-manila-ui-1.2.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6519

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

