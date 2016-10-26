|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in OpenStack
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in OpenStack
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2116-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Mi, 26. Oktober 2016, 22:51
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6519
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-manila-ui security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2116-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2116.html
Issue date: 2016-10-26
CVE Names: CVE-2016-6519
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openstack-manila-ui is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 8.0 (Liberty).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch
3. Description:
OpenStack's File Share Service (manila) provides the means to easily
provision shared file systems that can be consumed by multiple instances.
These shared file systems are provisioned from pre-existing, back-end
volumes. The UI component provides the dashboard plugin for the service.
Security Fix(es):
* A cross-site scripting flaw was discovered in openstack-manila-ui's
Metadata field contained in its "Create Share" form. A user could
inject
malicious HTML/JavaScript code that would then be reflected in the
"Shares"
overview. Remote, authenticated, but unprivileged users could exploit this
vulnerability to steal session cookies and escalate their privileges.
(CVE-2016-6519)
Red Hat would like to thank SUSE for reporting this issue. SUSE
acknowledges Niklaus Schiess as the original reporter.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1375147 - CVE-2016-6519 openstack-manila-ui: persistent XSS in metadata field
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):
Source:
openstack-manila-ui-1.2.0-2.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
openstack-manila-ui-1.2.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6519
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
