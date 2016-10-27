Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 14 for SLE

12

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2658-1

Rating: important

References: #1004419 #986377

Cross-References: CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-5195

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_49 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:

- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).

- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE

setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to

provide a crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement

(bsc#986377).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1561=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1561=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-default-3-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-xen-3-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-default-3-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-xen-3-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986377



