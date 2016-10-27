Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2658-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 07:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4997

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 14 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2658-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1004419 #986377 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-5195
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_49 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
     which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).
   - CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE
     setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux
     kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
     service (memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to
     provide a crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement
     (bsc#986377).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1561=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1561=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-default-3-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-xen-3-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-default-3-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_49-xen-3-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986377

