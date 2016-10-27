Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn
ID: FEDORA-2016-6ddb2286d0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 07:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6261
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8948
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6263
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6262

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mingw-libidn
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.33
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/
Summary     : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name support library
Description :
GNU Libidn is an implementation of the Stringprep, Punycode and
IDNA specifications defined by the IETF Internationalized Domain
Names (IDN) working group, used for internationalized domain
names.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 1.33 (#1374902,#1359147,#1359148)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1374902 - mingw-libidn: links to libintl
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374902
  [ 2 ] Bug #1359147 - CVE-2015-8948 CVE-2016-6261 CVE-2016-6262 CVE-2016-6263
 mingw-libidn: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359147
  [ 3 ] Bug #1359148 - CVE-2015-8948 CVE-2016-6261 CVE-2016-6262 CVE-2016-6263
 mingw-libidn: various flaws [epel-7]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359148
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-libidn' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
No­de.js 7.0.0 er­schie­nen

10
De­bi­an legt Art­work für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« fest

12
Frank­reich: Nan­tes spart 1,6 Mil­lio­nen Euro mit Li­breOf­fice

1
OpenBSD hebt Vir­tua­li­sie­rung in den Main-Stand

1
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d«: Li­nu­x-Ver­si­on nächs­te Woche

8
Mo­zil­la ent­zieht WoSi­g­n- und Star­tCom-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ten das Ver­trau­en

0
Opera 41 mit schnel­le­rem Start

2
Dram­mer: Row Ham­mer-An­griff auf An­dro­id

0
LLVM be­rei­tet Umzug auf GitHub vor

5
Kru­sa­der 2.5 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung