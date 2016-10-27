Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn

Name : mingw-libidn

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.33

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/

Summary : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name support library

Description :

GNU Libidn is an implementation of the Stringprep, Punycode and

IDNA specifications defined by the IETF Internationalized Domain

Names (IDN) working group, used for internationalized domain

names.



Update to 1.33 (#1374902,#1359147,#1359148)

[ 1 ] Bug #1374902 - mingw-libidn: links to libintl

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374902

[ 2 ] Bug #1359147 - CVE-2015-8948 CVE-2016-6261 CVE-2016-6262 CVE-2016-6263

mingw-libidn: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359147

[ 3 ] Bug #1359148 - CVE-2015-8948 CVE-2016-6261 CVE-2016-6262 CVE-2016-6263

mingw-libidn: various flaws [epel-7]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359148

