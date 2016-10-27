Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn

Name : mingw-libidn Product : Fedora 24 Version : 1.33 Release : 1.fc24 URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/ Summary : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name support library Description : GNU Libidn is an implementation of the Stringprep, Punycode and IDNA specifications defined by the IETF Internationalized Domain Names (IDN) working group, used for internationalized domain names.
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use su -c 'yum update mingw-libidn' at the command line. For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum", available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.