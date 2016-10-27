Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: flash-plugin security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2119-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2119.html

Issue date: 2016-10-27

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7855

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5

Supplementary and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Supplementary.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash

Player web browser plug-in.



This update upgrades Flash Player to version 11.2.202.643.



Security Fix(es):



* This update fixes one vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player. This

vulnerability, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the

References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted

SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or

disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the

malicious SWF content. (CVE-2016-7855)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1389033 - CVE-2016-7855 flash-plugin: user-after-free issues fixed in APSB16-36



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5):



i386:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5):



i386:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb16-36.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

