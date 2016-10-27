Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: RHSA-2016:2119-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 07:12
Referenzen: https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb16-36.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2119-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2119.html
Issue date:        2016-10-27
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7855 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5
Supplementary and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.

This update upgrades Flash Player to version 11.2.202.643.

Security Fix(es):

* This update fixes one vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player. This
vulnerability, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2016-7855)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1389033 - CVE-2016-7855 flash-plugin: user-after-free issues fixed in APSB16-36

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5):

i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5):

i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.643-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb16-36.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
