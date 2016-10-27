Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in bubblewrap

Name : bubblewrap

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.1.3

Release : 2.fc23

URL : https://github.com/projectatomic/bubblewrap

Summary : Core execution tool for unprivileged containers

Description :

Bubblewrap (/usr/bin/bwrap) is a core execution engine for unprivileged

containers that works as a setuid binary on kernels without

user namespaces.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



New upstream release. Note this is not a security issue on Fedora.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1384394 - CVE-2016-8659 bubblewrap: Privilege escalation via

PR_SET_DUMPABLE flag [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384394

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update bubblewrap' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

