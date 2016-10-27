Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in bubblewrap
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in bubblewrap
ID: FEDORA-2016-75fb33e876
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 08:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8659

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bubblewrap
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0.1.3
Release     : 2.fc23
URL         : https://github.com/projectatomic/bubblewrap
Summary     : Core execution tool for unprivileged containers
Description :
Bubblewrap (/usr/bin/bwrap) is a core execution engine for unprivileged
containers that works as a setuid binary on kernels without
user namespaces.

Update Information:

New upstream release. Note this is not a security issue on Fedora.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1384394 - CVE-2016-8659 bubblewrap: Privilege escalation via
 PR_SET_DUMPABLE flag [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384394
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bubblewrap' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
