Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2120-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2120.html

Issue date: 2016-10-27

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5195

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5

Advanced Update Support and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended

Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem

handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory

mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write

access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their

privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW

breakage



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYEcadXlSAg2UNWIIRApaQAKC+3ji01JFJQRL3eiuf2KjdfWsHFACeOTzI

zDGZGJupVIu4rviID2pAIyQ=

=jXhF

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





