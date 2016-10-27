|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID:
|RHSA-2016:2120-01
Distribution:
|Red Hat
Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum:
|Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 15:13
Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2120-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2120.html
Issue date: 2016-10-27
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5195
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5
Advanced Update Support and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended
Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem
handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory
mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write
access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their
privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW
breakage
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|