Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2662-1

Rating: critical

References: #1007098

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7855

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for flash-player to version 11.2.202.643 fixes one security

issue.



This security issue was fixed:



- CVE-2016-7855: Use-after-free vulnerability that could lead to code

execution (bsc#1007098).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1566=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1566=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.643-146.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-146.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.643-146.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-146.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007098



