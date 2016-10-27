|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2662-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 21:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7855
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2662-1
Rating: critical
References: #1007098
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7855
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for flash-player to version 11.2.202.643 fixes one security
issue.
This security issue was fixed:
- CVE-2016-7855: Use-after-free vulnerability that could lead to code
execution (bsc#1007098).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1566=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1566=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.643-146.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-146.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.643-146.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-146.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007098
