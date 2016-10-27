Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in node.js
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in node.js
ID: RHSA-2016:2101-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 21:56
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000232
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: nodejs and nodejs-tough-cookie security, bug fix,
 and enhancement update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2101-01
Product:           Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2101
Issue date:        2016-10-27
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-1000232 CVE-2016-5325 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for nodejs-tough-cookie and nodejs is now available for Red Hat 
OpenShift Container Platform 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact 
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from 
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing 
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private 
cloud deployments.

Security Fix(es):

* A regular expression denial of service flaw was found in Tough-Cookie. An
attacker able to make an application using Touch-Cookie to parse a 
sufficiently large HTTP request Cookie header could cause the application 
to consume an excessive amount of CPU. (CVE-2016-1000232)

* It was found that the reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead() was 
not properly validated. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to 
conduct an HTTP response splitting attack via a specially-crafted HTTP 
request. (CVE-2016-5325)

This advisory contains the RPM packages for this release. See the following
advisory for the container images fixes for this release:

https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update in OpenShift Container Platform 3,
see the Solution section of the following advisory: 

https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1346910 - CVE-2016-5325 nodejs: reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead()
 not properly validated
1359818 - CVE-2016-1000232 nodejs-tough-cookie: regular expression DoS via
 Cookie header with many semicolons
1382854 - [3.1,3.2,3.3] nodejs rpm updates for logging-auth-proxy

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1:

Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:

Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:

Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000232
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYEjZhXlSAg2UNWIIRAvpBAKDEWC6ztC/S4dgLmh/ODSF864GxvACfYW9c
lWMlqAZ1pvo+ZnOKWYemVfA=
=tgnX
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

13
Erste Im­ple­men­ta­ti­on von Bus1 er­schie­nen

3
Le­no­vo ver­öf­fent­licht Li­nu­x-­kom­pa­ti­bles BIOS für Win­dows 10-Lap­tops

0
SUSE kün­digt Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für ARM-Ser­ver an

2
Frei­er De­vOp­s-Kurs der Linux Foun­da­ti­on

0
»CH Open Sour­ce Awards 2016« ver­ge­ben

2
No­de.js 7.0.0 er­schie­nen

11
De­bi­an legt Art­work für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« fest

16
Frank­reich: Nan­tes spart 1,6 Mil­lio­nen Euro mit Li­breOf­fice

1
OpenBSD hebt Vir­tua­li­sie­rung in den Main-Stand

1
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d«: Li­nu­x-Ver­si­on nächs­te Woche
 
Werbung