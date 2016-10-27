Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in node.js

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: nodejs and nodejs-tough-cookie security, bug fix,

and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2101-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2101

Issue date: 2016-10-27

CVE Names: CVE-2016-1000232 CVE-2016-5325

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for nodejs-tough-cookie and nodejs is now available for Red Hat

OpenShift Container Platform 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1 - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private

cloud deployments.



Security Fix(es):



* A regular expression denial of service flaw was found in Tough-Cookie. An

attacker able to make an application using Touch-Cookie to parse a

sufficiently large HTTP request Cookie header could cause the application

to consume an excessive amount of CPU. (CVE-2016-1000232)



* It was found that the reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead() was

not properly validated. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

conduct an HTTP response splitting attack via a specially-crafted HTTP

request. (CVE-2016-5325)



This advisory contains the RPM packages for this release. See the following

advisory for the container images fixes for this release:



https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update in OpenShift Container Platform 3,

see the Solution section of the following advisory:



https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1346910 - CVE-2016-5325 nodejs: reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead()

not properly validated

1359818 - CVE-2016-1000232 nodejs-tough-cookie: regular expression DoS via

Cookie header with many semicolons

1382854 - [3.1,3.2,3.3] nodejs rpm updates for logging-auth-proxy



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1:



Source:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:



Source:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:



Source:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm

nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000232

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYEjZhXlSAg2UNWIIRAvpBAKDEWC6ztC/S4dgLmh/ODSF864GxvACfYW9c

lWMlqAZ1pvo+ZnOKWYemVfA=

=tgnX

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





