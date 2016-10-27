|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in node.js
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in node.js
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2101-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
|Datum:
|Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 21:56
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: nodejs and nodejs-tough-cookie security, bug fix,
and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2101-01
Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2101
Issue date: 2016-10-27
CVE Names: CVE-2016-1000232 CVE-2016-5325
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for nodejs-tough-cookie and nodejs is now available for Red Hat
OpenShift Container Platform 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private
cloud deployments.
Security Fix(es):
* A regular expression denial of service flaw was found in Tough-Cookie. An
attacker able to make an application using Touch-Cookie to parse a
sufficiently large HTTP request Cookie header could cause the application
to consume an excessive amount of CPU. (CVE-2016-1000232)
* It was found that the reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead() was
not properly validated. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
conduct an HTTP response splitting attack via a specially-crafted HTTP
request. (CVE-2016-5325)
This advisory contains the RPM packages for this release. See the following
advisory for the container images fixes for this release:
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update in OpenShift Container Platform 3,
see the Solution section of the following advisory:
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2100
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1346910 - CVE-2016-5325 nodejs: reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead()
not properly validated
1359818 - CVE-2016-1000232 nodejs-tough-cookie: regular expression DoS via
Cookie header with many semicolons
1382854 - [3.1,3.2,3.3] nodejs rpm updates for logging-auth-proxy
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1:
Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:
Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:
Source:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.src.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
nodejs-docs-0.10.47-2.el7.noarch.rpm
nodejs-tough-cookie-2.3.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
nodejs-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-debuginfo-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
nodejs-devel-0.10.47-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000232
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|