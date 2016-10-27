Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-2

October 27, 2016



nginx regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3114-1 introduced a regression in nginx packaging.



Software Description:

- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server



Details:



USN-3114-1 fixed a vulnerability in nginx. A packaging issue prevented

nginx from being reinstalled or upgraded to a subsequent release. This

update fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log

file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

root privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

nginx-common 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

nginx-core 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

nginx-extras 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

nginx-full 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

nginx-light 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

nginx-common 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

nginx-core 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

nginx-extras 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

nginx-full 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

nginx-light 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

nginx-common 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7

nginx-core 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7

nginx-extras 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7

nginx-full 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7

nginx-light 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1637058



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7







