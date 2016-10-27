|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
|USN-3114-2
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 21:59
|Keine Angabe
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-2
October 27, 2016
nginx regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3114-1 introduced a regression in nginx packaging.
Software Description:
- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server
Details:
USN-3114-1 fixed a vulnerability in nginx. A packaging issue prevented
nginx from being reinstalled or upgraded to a subsequent release. This
update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log
file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
nginx-common 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
nginx-core 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
nginx-extras 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
nginx-full 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
nginx-light 1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
nginx-common 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
nginx-core 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
nginx-extras 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
nginx-full 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
nginx-light 1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
nginx-common 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
nginx-core 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
nginx-extras 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
nginx-full 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
nginx-light 1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1637058
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
