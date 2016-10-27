Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3114-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 21:59
Referenzen: Keine Angabe
Update von: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============2824048182735943917==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="WEjEbQXTpODR2H3jgxsPHq1SxvCowe1Ql"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--WEjEbQXTpODR2H3jgxsPHq1SxvCowe1Ql
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="DSbhko5SoAvWwXQFvFENwiKNfU1wnJNj4"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <d245cf24-b6f6-7689-8561-3c95399f115a@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3114-2] nginx regression

--DSbhko5SoAvWwXQFvFENwiKNfU1wnJNj4
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3114-2
October 27, 2016

nginx regression
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3114-1 introduced a regression in nginx packaging.

Software Description:
- nginx: small, powerful, scalable web/proxy server

Details:

USN-3114-1 fixed a vulnerability in nginx. A packaging issue prevented
nginx from being reinstalled or upgraded to a subsequent release. This
update fixes the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Dawid Golunski discovered that the nginx package incorrectly handled log
 file permissions. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
 root privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  nginx-common                    1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
  nginx-core                      1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
  nginx-extras                    1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
  nginx-full                      1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
  nginx-light                     1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  nginx-common                    1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
  nginx-core                      1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
  nginx-extras                    1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
  nginx-full                      1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
  nginx-light                     1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  nginx-common                    1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
  nginx-core                      1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
  nginx-extras                    1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
  nginx-full                      1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7
  nginx-light                     1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3114-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1637058

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.1-0ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.10.0-0ubuntu0.16.04.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nginx/1.4.6-1ubuntu3.7



--DSbhko5SoAvWwXQFvFENwiKNfU1wnJNj4--

--WEjEbQXTpODR2H3jgxsPHq1SxvCowe1Ql
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=cKOo
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--WEjEbQXTpODR2H3jgxsPHq1SxvCowe1Ql--


--===============2824048182735943917==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============2824048182735943917==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

13
Erste Im­ple­men­ta­ti­on von Bus1 er­schie­nen

3
Le­no­vo ver­öf­fent­licht Li­nu­x-­kom­pa­ti­bles BIOS für Win­dows 10-Lap­tops

0
SUSE kün­digt Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für ARM-Ser­ver an

2
Frei­er De­vOp­s-Kurs der Linux Foun­da­ti­on

0
»CH Open Sour­ce Awards 2016« ver­ge­ben

2
No­de.js 7.0.0 er­schie­nen

11
De­bi­an legt Art­work für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« fest

16
Frank­reich: Nan­tes spart 1,6 Mil­lio­nen Euro mit Li­breOf­fice

1
OpenBSD hebt Vir­tua­li­sie­rung in den Main-Stand

1
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d«: Li­nu­x-Ver­si­on nächs­te Woche
 
Werbung