Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2663-1

Rating: important

References: #1007098

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7855

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2 NonFree

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for Adobe Flash Player to 11.2.202.643 fixes the following

vulnerability:



- CVE-2016-7855: use-after-free vulnerability (APSB16-36, boo#1007098)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1239=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.643-2.115.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-2.115.1

flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.643-2.115.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007098



--

