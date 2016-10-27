|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2663-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
|Datum:
|Do, 27. Oktober 2016, 22:01
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7855
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2663-1
Rating: important
References: #1007098
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7855
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for Adobe Flash Player to 11.2.202.643 fixes the following
vulnerability:
- CVE-2016-7855: use-after-free vulnerability (APSB16-36, boo#1007098)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1239=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.643-2.115.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-2.115.1
flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.643-2.115.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007098
--
